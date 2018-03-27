Buffalo police making progress on attorney general’s recommendations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – At a meeting of the Buffalo Common Council’s Police Oversight Committee, Buffalo Police Department officials updated community members on some changes in the department.

The initiatives come after recommendations were made by New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman following the deaths of Wardel Davis and Jose Hernandez-Rossy.

Davis died in February 2017. Investigators said it happened after a struggle with police. Hernandez-Rossy died after being shot by a police officer in May 2017. According to the attorney general’s report, the officer who shot him believed Hernandez-Rossy fired a shot at his partner.

One of the recommendations called on the police department to become accredited by New York’s Division of Criminal Justice Services. That could happen in just a few months.

There are 110 requirements to earn that accreditation.

“We probably do 100 of the 110 things that we need to be accredited for,” Inspector Joe Strano told council members at the police oversight committee meeting Tuesday. “The only thing we never did is we never articulated them in our manual.”

According to police officials, the current headquarters is also holding them back.

“Some of the requirements for double-redundancy locks, cages, and security for storage is a step or two above what we currently have in place,” said Captain Jeff Rinaldo.

Police are expected to move out of their offices on Franklin Street in either late June or early July, and move into the old federal courthouse in Niagara Square. They are working with architects to make sure the building meets accreditation standards.

Tuesday morning’s meeting was the first police oversight committee meeting for new Commissioners Byron Lockwood. It was also the first meeting for the new advisory body for police oversight, which is supportive of the accreditation effort.

“If the residents of the City of Buffalo know that the Buffalo Police Department is working to meet those standards, I think that’s something that will foster more trust,” said Danielle Johnson, one of the members of the advisory body.

The attorney general also recommended that Buffalo police arm its officers with tasers. Officials told the council that’s something they are looking into.

He also recommended that officers wear body cameras. Buffalo police began its body camera pilot program last week. About 20 officers are testing them out over the next four months. After the program ends, Commissioner Lockwood will decide whether to expand it to the entire force.

“I think there needs to be a time period, we want to have this on the street by such and such date so that the budgeting portion can be in place,” said Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen, who wants all officers in Buffalo to wear body cameras.

Rinaldo said if the program does fully expand, it’s estimated that officers would record between 500 and 600 hours of video each day, which would cost between $1 million and $2 million to store.

“When do we think the officers might be wearing cameras?” Pridgen asked.

“I would anticipate early next year,” Rinaldo responded.

Rinaldo said the department has already presented numbers to people crafting next year’s city budget so that the money is available.