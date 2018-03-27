Buffalo tax preparer charged with filing fraudulent tax returns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo tax preparer has been arrested on felony charges of preparing and filing fraudulent income tax returns.

Dorothea Fleming, 54, of Sanford Street, was employed as a tax preparer at Pro-File Tax and Insurance Coalition, formerly known as Capital Tax Service, on Hertel Avenue.

Fleming was arraigned in Buffalo City Court and charged with third-degree criminal tax fraud and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, both felonies.

Fleming is alleged to have fraudulently inflated wages on returns she filed to increase the earned income tax credit paid to the taxpayer.

Fleming pleaded guilty to two counts of offering a false instrument for filing in Oct. 2014. After violating the terms of her sentence in that case, she was sentenced again in March 2016. That sentence included a prohibition against preparing tax returns for one year.

If convicted on the latest charges, Fleming could face up to seven years in prison.

She was released Tuesday. The next court date has not been scheduled.

