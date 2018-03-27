Catholics react to Buffalo Diocese sex abuse scandal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the Buffalo Diocese celebrates holy week, it is also reeling from a sex abuse scandal involving dozens of priests.

Last week, Bishop Richard Malone released the names of 42 priests accused of child sex abuse. This week, the Bishop placed an active Dunkirk priest on administrative leave following abuse claims.

Tuesday night, Catholics filed into St. Joseph Cathedral for a standing room only Chrism Mass.

Some faithful followers refuse to let the scandal rock their faith.

“I think as a catholic we believe that human nature has problems so it’s not that big of a surprise that even people in the church have problems. You know priests are human beings as well and I think that at the end of the day it’s about love and it’s a crazy journey and none of us are all that great,” said Jonathan Michals, Catholic.

Parishioners told News 4 they don’t’ want the list of priests to ruin the reputations of the many good ones.

“There were some bad priests that made mistakes before, but I really think there is great priests and that’s why I came to this Chrism Mass to support priests. The church has done a lot to change and to keep kids safe and to make sure anyone who does something wrong is not rotated,” said Tim Callahan, Catholic.

At Tuesday’s mass, Bishop Malone expressed his appreciation for the strong turn out during this difficult time.