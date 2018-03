CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Central School District says a high school student made a threat on social media Monday night.

The school district was made aware of the threat by Cheektowaga police, who immediately looked into the threat and deemed it to be not credible.

Families of middle and high school students received a robocall early Tuesday morning, making them aware that there would be an extra police presence to ensure safety.