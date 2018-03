CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a woman who may be involved in a grand larceny at a local retail store.

Police say she drove away in in a white Hyundai Sonata, plate unknown.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Det. Griffin at 686-3979 or text anonymously to TIP411(847411). Start your message with CPDNY and then type the rest of your message. CD# 18-812524