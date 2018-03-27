Coudersport Borough Council voices opposition to Allegheny River dumping plan

COUDERSPORT, Pa. (WIVB) — In Pennsylvania, the Coudersport Borough Council has come out against a plan to dump hydrofracking waste into the Allegheny River.

The plan has the attention of many New Yorkers and the Seneca Nation. The river flows into New York state, the Allegheny River and Salamanca.

Seneca Nation officials say they’re concerned about the potentially negative health impact of dumping.

News 4 spoke to members of the Coudersport Area Municipal Authority, who said they’re not sold on the proposal.

“We need to know what kind of tests the DEP is going to mandate for us to be able to obtain our amended permit,” Chairman William Krog said. “We need to know for sure what kind of radioactivity is going to be present.”

Epiphany Solar Water Systems is the company that’s applying for a dumping permit. Company leaders say anything they plan to dump is going to be completely distilled — free of radioactivity, and it will pass clean water tests.

For now, the plan is in the hands of Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).