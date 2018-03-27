Coudersport Borough Council voices opposition to Allegheny River dumping plan

News 4 Staff Published:

COUDERSPORT, Pa. (WIVB) — In Pennsylvania, the Coudersport Borough Council has come out against a plan to dump hydrofracking waste into the Allegheny River.

The plan has the attention of many New Yorkers and the Seneca Nation. The river flows into New York state, the Allegheny River and Salamanca.

Seneca Nation officials say they’re concerned about the potentially negative health impact of dumping.

News 4 spoke to members of the Coudersport Area Municipal Authority, who said they’re not sold on the proposal.

“We need to know what kind of tests the DEP is going to mandate for us to be able to obtain our amended permit,” Chairman William Krog said. “We need to know for sure what kind of radioactivity is going to be present.”

Epiphany Solar Water Systems is the company that’s applying for a dumping permit. Company leaders say anything they plan to dump is going to be completely distilled — free of radioactivity, and it will pass clean water tests.

For now, the plan is in the hands of Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s