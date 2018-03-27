Del Lago Casino looking for a state bailout

TYRE, NY (WROC) Del Lago Resort and Casino is seeking “help” from the state as revenues for its first year missed projections.

Representatives from the casino didn’t go into detail about the exact help they are seeking. However, we’re told the casino may be looking to close a gap between the taxes it pays on its slots and the lower rate paid by other casinos like Turning Stone Casino.

Last month, News 8 reported that, in its first year in operation, the casino fell $100 million short of early revenue projections. Casino representatives insist they will be able to operate on a long-term basis — with or without and help from the state.

“As it starts its second year, del Lago faces a blatantly unfair competitive disadvantage,” says Steven Greenberg. “When del Lago sought and won its casino license, it was done based on circumstances that have now significantly changed.”

Earlier this year, Moody’s also issued a report that questioned the long-term sustainability of the casino.

Over the past year, the casino says it has faced increased competition, particularly from Seneca Resorts & Casinos in Niagara Falls which, News 8 is told, has increased advertisements in the Rochester area, looking to draw customers away from del Lago.

Critics have also questioned if the increase in casinos has oversaturated the upstate market. Del Lago is one of four new casinos granted licenses by New York State in recent years.

