Facebook data privacy called into question

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With just the click of a mouse you may be sharing way more information with Facebook than you think.

“They just collect everything they can, it’s a collect now and worry about it later kind if approach,” said Mark Bartholomew, University at Buffalo Professor of Law.

Facebook’s data privacy practices are being called into question after a company called Cambridge Analytica accessed the data of 50 million Facebook users which it reportedly used to influence U.S. elections.

“Even Facebook doesn’t know all of the advertisers that are using it’s platform so we don’t really know everything that’s going on with Facebook,” said Bartholomew.

“I think that everybody deserves a right to their own privacy, I think we all have things we don’t want people to know,” said Robin Lelito, University at Buffalo student.

To download your archive go to Facebook.com/settings and click download a copy of your Facebook data. You may be surprised to find pictures, messages and posts you thought were gone forever aren’t.

“They take all this information and store it and then they crunch this with algorithms and sophisticated computer programs to look for patterns,” said Bartholomew.

Some Android users have found Facebook is keeping track of their information like contacts, text messages, and even phone calls. Even though users opt-in to allow it , many don’t realize what they signed up for.

“These terms of service, these long agreements that we all click on but nobody reads,” said Bartholomew.

In a statement Facebook says the data is used to help you stay connected with people and provide a better experience across Facebook.