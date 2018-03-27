FBI searching CCS Oncology locations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The FBI is conducting court-authorized activity at CCS Oncology locations Tuesday morning.

CCS Oncology has locations in Williamsville and Orchard Park, but the exact locations where search warrants are being executed is not clear.

The medical group is in deep debt, but is trying to get creditors and new investors.

A federal judge had given Bank of America approval to seize important assets to keep CCS Oncology in operation.

Attorneys for the medical group will have an opportunity to challenge the bank’s takeover.

The offices are open as FBI activity takes place, so patients can be treated. No one has been arrested.

