Federal agents raid Western New York offices of CCS Oncology

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Federal agents, armed with search warrants, raided at least 4 medical offices of CCS Oncology in Erie and Niagara counties, Tuesday, as part of an FBI investigation that is nearly three years old.

In a separate legal case, Bank of America, a major CCS Oncology creditor, is seeking court approval to seize the medical group’s assets, federal authorities are trying to secure medical records for what sources say is a probe into suspected fraud.

Attorney Robert Trusiak, a former assistant U.S. attorney, is part of CCS Oncology’s legal team handling the federal investigation, “It is obviously never a red banner day when your client is the object of search warrants.”

Trusiak said the government had no call to resort to search warrants since the medical group has already supplied investigators with a half million documents they have requested.

He also objected to a letter from the U.S. Attorney to CCS patients saying in part, “the government is taking steps to secure information in an ongoing investigation,” and providing the patients with a list of other cancer specialty groups they can seek for consultation.

“In what constitutes nothing more than a billing dispute between CCS and Medicare is a unique act that at least I have never seen in my experience of prosecuting and defending healthcare fraud over 20 years.”

Trusiak says quality of care provided by CCS Oncology has never been an issue, “It is regrettable that the federal government took it upon itself to create a wedge between the patient and the physician in the absence of any quality of care concerns, and for what amounts to only a billing dispute.”

Despite a tax debt reported at more than a million dollars, and Bank of America’s claim that CCS Oncology has defaulted on a $16 million debt, officials for the medical group say they have been talking to other creditors, and potential new investors.

As of Tuesday afternoon, CCS Oncology’s medical offices remained open, and patients were still receiving care.