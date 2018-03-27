‘It’s just a matter of time before the whole thing slides away,’ local road fix does not look easy

A road in the Town of Boston has neighbors extremely worried, because it appears the street is falling into a creek below.

“It’s just a matter of time before the whole thing slides away,” said Michael Baetzold, a neighbor.

Baetzold tells News 4, back in December, a plow got stuck on Back Creek Road in Boston, so the county repaired that area. But just a few months later, it looks like the street is deteriorating again.

“They fixed this the day after the plow went in there,” he said. “They had raised the guardrails back up, they had leveled it out, (but) it has dropped four feet since then, so this bank is just going.”

He said the road is now down to one lane because part of it is falling into the creek, and is worried about people’s safety. Town of Boston officials are also nervous about that.

“There’s a lot of unstable soil that’s there,” Boston Town Supervisor, Jason Keding said. “As you can see the barricade is actually leaning over off the side, (and) there are caution cones to keep the traffic off the shoulder of the road right now. It’s something Erie County and I have been trying to work on since I came into office as supervisor at the beginning of the year, and hopefully we can get this remediated as quick as possible.”

The county did come out to assess the situation and talk with neighbors about what could be done. But it does not look like an easy fix.

Erie County Public Works Commissioner, William Gary tells News 4, they’re working to make the bank stable again. They’ll have to get permits to get a permanent fix, since it will involve Eighteen Mile Creek. Gary said he wants to make sure it’s the right fix, and not a temporary one.