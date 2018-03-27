Jamestown man charged with assaulting three-year-old child in his care

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown man has been charged with assaulting a three-year-old child who had been in his care.

Joshua T. Berg, 28, was charged with second degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child Tuesday morning after police received a report of an unresponsive child.

Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the child to UPMC WCA, and then to Oishei Children’s Hospital of Buffalo for emergency surgery for a reported head injury.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the child was struck in the head by the caregiver, Berg, who was at home with the child at the time of the incident.

Officers have obtained a search warrant and are searching the residence.

The child was admitted into surgery. An update on her condition wasn’t immediately available.

The investigation is continuing, and additional charges are expected.

