Jim Kelly to go into surgery Wednesday morning in NYC

(WIVB) – Jim Kelly has arrived in New York City for surgery.

The Bills great’s daughter Jill posted a video on Instagram Tuesday afternoon, informing his followers that he will be going into surgery Wednesday morning. Jim thanked fans for their prayers and well wishes in the video.

“Although this is overwhelming, we are comforted and strengthen by your love, support, and prayers,” Kelly wrote. “God is good…whether we walk through the valley or celebrate on the mountain top. “