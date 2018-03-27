Jim Kelly to go into surgery Wednesday morning in NYC

By Published:

(WIVB) – Jim Kelly has arrived in New York City for surgery.

The Bills great’s daughter Jill posted a video on Instagram Tuesday afternoon, informing his followers that he will be going into surgery Wednesday morning. Jim thanked fans for their prayers and well wishes in the video.

“Although this is overwhelming, we are comforted and strengthen by your love, support, and prayers,” Kelly wrote. “God is good…whether we walk through the valley or celebrate on the mountain top. “

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s