Larry Nassar’s former boss accused of sexually assaulting female students

(CNN) – Larry Nassar’s former boss at Michigan State University used his power to sexually assault, harass, and solicit nude photos from female students, according to a criminal complaint.

William Strampel, the former dean of MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, has been charged with one felony count of misconduct in office and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for his own actions as dean from 2002 to 2018, according to court documents.

The 70-year-old also faces two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty related to his failure to properly oversee Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who admitted to sexually abusing young girls for decades, court documents state.

The criminal complaint details statements from four female students who described disturbing instances of Strampel’s abuse of power as dean. According to the document, Strampel asked for nude photos and sexual favors, he groped women’s buttocks at official events, and demeaned the way they dressed.

In one 2013 incident, the complaint says, Strampel allegedly told a female student she needed to learn her place in life, and asked her, “What do I have to do to teach you to be submissive and subordinate to men?”

The charges came as part of Michigan special prosecutor William Forsyth’s investigation into how Nassar, the former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor, was able to abuse more than 200 young girls and women over more than two decades.

Nassar pleaded guilty to charges of criminal sexual conduct and child pornography and was sentenced to three lengthy prison terms that effectively will keep him behind bars for the rest of his life. During sentencing in his trial, many women blamed Michigan State University for dismissing their complaints and failing to stop Nassar.

Part of Forsyth’s investigation included a search of Strampel’s office computer in February 2018, where investigators discovered about 50 photos that contained nudity and pornography, many of which appear to be selfies of female MSU students, the complaint states.

Forensic examination of the computer showed someone had attempted to delete some of the photos, the complaint states. Investigators also uncovered pornographic videos on his work computer, as well as a video of Nassar performing his so-called “treatment” on a young female patient. Many of the doctor’s abuse victims described a procedure in which he would insert his fingers in their vagina without wearing surgical gloves.

Strampel, wearing glasses and a patterned sweater, was arraigned in Michigan district court on Tuesday afternoon in East Lansing. Strampel’s defense attorney said the former dean is a retired US Army colonel, has no criminal record and was not a threat to the public.

The judge set bond at $25,000 personal recognizance, and ordered Strampel not to initiate contact with any current or former MSU medical students.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison on the felony misconduct charge.

MSU interim President John Engler said in a statement that the charges against Strampel “confirm our belief that he has fallen far short of what is expected and required from academic leadership.”

“While the crimes of one doctor and the misconduct of his dean do not represent our university, they do demand the scrutiny of everyone in order to assure individuals like these can never be in a position to harm others,” Engler added.

John C. Manly, an attorney who represents more than 100 women in civil lawsuits related to the Nassar case, said his clients were “encouraged” by the attorney general’s action.