Lawmakers working on budget as deadline approaches

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) – Budget watch continues as we are in the final days of when the budget is supposed to be passed.

Rumors are flying rampant over here at the Capitol as most of the deal-making is happening behind closed doors. Legislators say what is really holding up the budget is policy issues.

“The budget is dollar and cents and how you will run the government and the more policy issues the more trouble there is,” Senator John DeFrancisco (R-Syracuse) said.

One of these big policy issues that might be off the table right now is the Child Victims Act. While Republicans support extending the statute of limitations on child victim cases, they do not agree with the lookback window allowing anyone to come forward no matter their age for one year only. But when asked why Republican lawmakers say it is not the time.

“What does it have to do with the budget?”

NEWS10 ABC asked Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb if he could confirm if the Child Victims Act was off the table.

“I have heard that and that’s again one of those rumors but what we know and when we will know is when we do finally get the budget in print.”

Senate Republicans say they are also buckling down on keeping out any new extra taxes and fees in the budget. But of course, anything could change as things are still being negotiated.

“Everything is open, nothing is done until everything is done,” Sen. DeFrancisco said.

“I think this is part of the frustration with the media, with the people at home and even legislators. There is not a clear announcement on where agreements are and where disagreements are,” Rep. Kolb said.