Mayor Brown announces negotiations to re-open Gigi’s as part of $100 million Northland Corridor Project

BUFFALO. N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo mayor Byron Brown announced negotiations to make Gigi’s Restaurant part of the Northern Corridor Project on Tuesday.

Gigi’s, a soul food staple on Buffalo’s East Side since the 1960s, was put out of business at its East Ferry Street location in Nov. 2015 due to a grease fire.

The Buffalo Urban Development Corporation voted Tuesday to enter into contract talks with Darryl Harvin, the son of Blondine “Gigi” Harvin.

Harvin was one of four restaurateurs to respond to the BUDC’s request for a letter of interest, and one of two who followed up with a full proposal.

BUDC is seeking a restaurant to fill a 3,000 sq. ft. space at the Northland Workforce Training Center.