Mittelstadt on joining Sabres: “I’ve lived a perfect life so far.”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After flying in to Buffalo Monday night, newly signed star prospect Casey Mittelstadt got to his hotel room and flipped on the Sabres game.

He was able to watch as Jack Eichel scored the game-winning goal to lift the Blue & Gold to a victory over the rival Leafs. Less than 24 hours later, the 19-year-old was sitting along side the Sabres’ star centerman.

“We went out to lunch,” Mittelstadt said. “Being a hockey player you know who Jack Eichel is. To get welcomed in by him in special.”

The Minnesota native will practice with the club for the first time on Wednesday before making his NHL debut on Thursday, when the Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings.

“It was always a dream, as young as I can remember to play in the NHL,” he said. “My steps were to play in high school, go be a Gopher and go to the NHL. “I’ve lived a perfect life so far to.”

While he admitted he first thought about his future with the team during the World Junior Championships in Buffalo, Mittelstadt didn’t think he’d be donning the Blue & Gold so quickly after a disappointing end to his freshman campaign at the University of Minnesota, where the team missed out on NCAA Tournament.

“The season ends and we were all pretty sad,” Mittelstadt admitted. “For me it was so early. I didn’t think I’d have to think about it. I was thinking about traveling next week and playing in the NCAA Tournament.”

The slick-stick handling forward dazzled in his lone season at the University of Minnesota and was nearly a point per game player netting 30 (11 goals, 19 assists) in 34 games. He referred to his discussions with the club as a “partnership” when the two sides talked about his future moving forward.

“We agreed almost on everything,” Mittelstadt said of his interactions with general manager Jason Botterill. “I think I wanted to make sure, the decision I came to, I had both feet in. I had a week to weigh it out, and both my feet were in to go pro.”

Mittelstadt added the departure of Minnesota head coach Don Lucia didn’t weigh into his decision to join the Blue & Gold.

For at least the final six games, the future of the team will be on display. Mittelstadt knows he is going to be a core piece of the rebuilding effort.

“I’m going to try to approach it like any other game I’ve played,” he said of preparing for the jitters that will likely come Thursday ahead of his debut. “I like my routines and I’ll try to stick to them. It’s gotten me to this point. I’m here to learn and get ready for next season.”