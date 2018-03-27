Mother posts plea in search for Fort Bragg paratrooper from Rochester area

Howard Thompson Published: Updated:

CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A mother is asking for help from the public as the search continues for a missing Fort Bragg paratrooper from Churchville.

Carl Seeman was reported missing Sunday by a fellow soldier who had last seen him on Saturday. Police tell WNCN in North Carolina that his vehicle was later found at a Walmart in Fayetteville with his cell phone inside.

Seeman is a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division, military officials said. In Facebook posts, his mother is asking for help.

“Your Mom and Dad are on top of this. You know me, investigative until every last question has been answered,” Jennifer Seeman writes.

She continues, “I’m scared and worried. I’m making arrangements to make our way down to Fort Bragg. But what concerns us Sonny Boy is that if you are making your way home, I may not be here. You know where to find your brother. In case you are still in the Fort Bragg area, do you remember where me and Dad took you eat, I loved the coffee, and the man came out of the bushes to ask us for money? We will be there at some points in the evenings. Every evening we are there. We love you. We will find out what happened.”

If you have any information about Sgt. Seeman’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact police.

