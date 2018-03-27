Poloncarz announces appointment for social services commissioner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new commissioner of the Erie County Department of Social Services has been appointed by County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Marie Cannon replaces Al Dirschberger, who resigned late last year amid rape charges.

Cannon has served as Acting Commissioner since December, and has been First Deputy Commissioner since 2014.

While serving in that role, Cannon oversaw hundreds of staff in programs like Medicaid, HEAP and Homeless Services.

“Mrs. Cannon has provided continuous leadership, guidance, and creativity to the department of Social Services since she joined us in 2014, impacting thousands of lives and making a positive difference in our community. She is an unflappable and conscientious worker who takes care of her employees as well as the people they serve, leading with integrity and compassion,” Poloncarz said. “Marie’s experience and knowledge of the department and the community will be invaluable in creating a Social Services department that is more responsive, responsible, and ready to serve our community. I look forward to working with her as Commissioner.”

Cannon says she looks forward to working with Poloncarz, the county legislature and “other community stakeholders.”

“It has been my life’s work to help children and families in difficult circumstances,” Cannon said. “I am proud to lead such a dedicated and hardworking workforce at such a critical time in Erie County. In my role, I hope to strengthen community collaborations and improve customer service.”

The appointment of Cannon will head to the Erie County Legislature for approval.