Renovations necessary before Huntley plant can be sold

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Huntley Power Plant has been closed for two years, and now, energy company NRG is looking to put it up for sale.

They need to make some major renovations before they sell.

The Clean Air Coalition says this site is probably extremely contaminated with toxic by-products of coal waste.

The land land next to Huntley already poses a significant threat to public health.

The first step to determining the site’s risk is checking what’s in the soil.

Clean Air Coalition Executive Director Rebecca Newberry says “The first step is to do a site characterization…where the DEC would work with the company to come on and test the level of contamination…and moving forward, they figure out the proper mechanisms for cleaning it up.”

There is no timeline right now for how long it could take to clean up any toxins they find.