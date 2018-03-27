Report: Prices of top medicines seniors take, soaring

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Joe Brodzinski picks up about 16 different prescriptions each month – around six for himself, ten for his wife; coming to an estimated cost of several hundred dollars each month.

“It all adds up,” said Brodzinski, from Williamsville.

One of his prescriptions increased from $40 to $130 after a coupon he was using wasn’t valid any longer due to him turning 65. So he had to change medications, going from the brand-name, to generic.

The Williamsville man isn’t alone in seeing costs increase.

According to a report completed by Senator Claire McCaskill, the top 20 most-prescribed drugs senior citizens take have increased in price over the last five years; the report finds, on average, the price for a brand name medication is now ten times higher than it was in 2012.

“It’s outrageous,” said Brodzinski.

“Pharmacists don’t set those prices,” said Dennis Galluzzo, the owner at Family Medicine Pharmacy.

Galluzzo encourages patients to engage in conversations with pharmacists; if a person believes their copay is higher than the cash price, ask. A bill which passed through the state legislature and is waiting to be signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo would allow pharmacists to lead these conversations, offering patients the lowest price.

Galluzzo also says the price hikes hurt small business owners too. Many times, toward the beginning of the year, specifically, they’ll lose money purchasing pills.

“Prices go up ubiquitously and the rising tide floats all boats.”

For seniors, like Brodzinski, he says, until Congress does something, they don’t have much of choice if they want to continue filling scripts here in the U.S.; they just have to find ways to cover the increasing costs.

“It affects us every month. When rates are going up and you’re retired and on a fixed income, you feel it.”

Click here to see the full report