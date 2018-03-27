Scholar Athlete: Abby Borkowski

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Paying attention to the small details helps put together the bigger picture, like when building a puzzle, or learning about the human body.

“My favorite subject is Biology. That’s what I’m interested in, is health and the body,” Kenmore West senior Abby Borkowski said. “That’s what I’m majoring in at St. Bonaventure.”

For Borkowski, she’s not just attending Bona to further her academics, but to also continue her softball career.

The senior is a star on the diamond, carried an 11-5 record for the Blue Devils a year ago and had an average above 460.

“She started playing for me when she was only seven years old and she’s been a huge part of our program,” head coach Matt Chimera said. “We can put her anywhere in the infield and outfield and she’d be the best at the position in Western New York.”

Abby shines just as bright in the class room, with an average above 100 and is enrolled in International Baccalaureate studies.

“It’s really a program that’s college based and that prepares you for college,” she said.

And, while Abby is working on her future, she hopes to leave a legacy at the school, which includes having helped select the assistant principal.

“I hope I’ve been a role model for the upcoming underclassmen. I think having a good reputation and leaving on a high note, that’s all you can ask for.”