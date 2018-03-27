WATCH: Cybersecurity expert weighs in on FTC investigation of Facebook

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Federal Trade Commission confirmed Monday it has launched an investigation into Facebook’s privacy practices after a report revealed the data of some 50 million users may have been compromised or distributed illegally.

Facebook released a statement Monday that said in part they were “strongly committed” to protecting people’s information, and they’re cooperating with the FTC.

University at Buffalo professor and cybersecurity expert Arun Vishwanath discusses the details of the investigation into the social media giant, and how companies use seemingly innocent apps and posts to mine user data.

