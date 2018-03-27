Woman accused in Brockport homicide deemed fit to stand trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The woman charged with a murder in Brockport has been deemed fit to stand trial.

In court Tuesday morning, a judge said he has received a certificate of fitness for Holly Colino.

Colino is accused of shooting and killing Megan Dix on South Avenue in Brockport in August. Police said Dix was on break from her job when Colino walked up with a gun and fired.

Following her arrest, Colino was deemed unfit to stand trial in October. Videos posted online showed Colino rambling and making incoherent statements. A judge ordered Colino to undergo mental health treatment for a year after being declared unfit.

Tuesday, a judge said the case will move forward. Colino’s attorney tells News 8 he has seen “remarkable improvement” in Colino’s mental status.

She will be back in court on June 4 at 10:30 a.m.