Woman accused in Brockport homicide deemed fit to stand trial

Howard Thompson Published: Updated:
(Photo: WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The woman charged with a murder in Brockport has been deemed fit to stand trial.

In court Tuesday morning, a judge said he has received a certificate of fitness for Holly Colino.

Colino is accused of shooting and killing Megan Dix on South Avenue in Brockport in August. Police said Dix was on break from her job when Colino walked up with a gun and fired.

Megan Dix

Following her arrest, Colino was deemed unfit to stand trial in October. Videos posted online showed Colino rambling and making incoherent statements. A judge ordered Colino to undergo mental health treatment for a year after being declared unfit.

Tuesday, a judge said the case will move forward. Colino’s attorney tells News 8 he has seen “remarkable improvement” in Colino’s mental status.

She will be back in court on June 4 at 10:30 a.m.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s