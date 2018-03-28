3-year-old girl in medically induced coma after police say she was assaulted by mother’s boyfriend

News 4 Staff Published:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A young girl is fighting for her life Wednesday night after police say she was assaulted by the man taking care of her.

Autumn Scriverner’s mother says she is in a medically induced coma at Oishei Children’s Hospital after having emergency surgery.

Jamestown Police were called to a home on Clyde Avenue Tuesday for a report of an unresponsive child.

They arrested 28-year-old Joshua Berg.

Autumn’s mother, Christina, says Berg is her boyfriend, who was babysitting at the time.

He told her Autumn fell off the toilet.

Police believe the three-year-old was hit in the head.

Christina said Berg was planning to adopt Autumn.

Police and Child Protective Services are still investigating.

Berg is charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

