30 in 30: Baker Mayfield

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Baker Mayfield talks a big game, “I don’t think I’m cocky, it’s not cocky it’s just confident,” but to his credit he was able to back it up at Oklahoma.

Mayfield started 40 games for the Sooners, throwing for over 12,000 yards, 119 touchdowns, and just 21 interceptions. His doubters will say he’s too small but Mayfield is quick to dismiss that notion, “Height doesn’t matter. You see guys like Tyrod Taylor, Brees, Russell Wilson they’ve proven that it doesn’t matter, if you want to say anything else I got three years of tape you can watch.”

There have been questions about Mayfield’s character on the field but he’s not apologizing for being himself, “What you see is what you get, I’ve always been brutally honest, and some people don’t like that because it’s rare nowadays, but I go into these meetings and I’m just myself, so I want to get drafted to a team that knows exactly what they’re getting.”