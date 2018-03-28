Batavia police looking for Arby’s robbery suspect

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia police say an Arby’s restaurant was robbed on Sunday night.

According to police, an armed suspect went into the restaurant around 11 p.m. (closing time) and demanded money from people working there. Police say he was armed with what appeared to be a gun.

After this, authorities say he fled the restaurant with cash. No one was injured.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with helpful information can call Detective Matthew Wojtaszczyk at (585) 345-6357, Batavia police at (585) 345-6350 or the police department’s confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.

Police can also be contacted online here.

