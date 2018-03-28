Buffalo Weather Service gets new warning coordination meteorologist

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –Buffalo’s National Weather Service is always busy. Living in a lake effect zone, there is little down time. For that reason, the best of the best meteorologists love to come here. The office has recently added another expert.

We are the faces you see on TV everyday but there’s a team of meteorologists at the National Weather Service that are number crunching 24 hours a day to help make each and every forecast perfect. Mike Fries, is the new warning coordination meteorologist in the Buffalo office. He tells News 4, “We’re all trained to do it, we all know how to do it, and we’re all versed on how the warnings are disseminated.”

His job affects you more than you know. He shared with us his duties. He said, “It’s my job to take what they put out and put it in a form that’s understandable for people who aren’t meteorologists.” Those people include emergency management services, the thruway authority, and the media. He explained, “The people that say when they’re going to go out and plow or salt the roads and things of that nature.”

He’s up for that momentous challenge. Especially because he is familiar with lake effect snow growing up in Michigan. He shared, “When you grow up as I did sort of looking up at the sky and at lake effect, being able to work somewhere that has that is a privilege.”

As a meteorologist, he of course is always checking out the weather, whether he is at home or at work. But in his spare time he’s already trying out Buffalo’s hot spots. Fries said, “What I like is that there are so many places in Buffalo that are Buffalo. What I mean by that is that it’s not a place where there are lots of chains. You can get very unique food in buffalo that you can’t get a lot of places.”

He’s also perfecting his chicken wing game. He said, “It’s like wings are supposed to be I guess.” As far as blue cheese goes, he’s not so sure it’s something he can get on board with. Fries said, “Growing up in the Midwest it’s a big joke that we put ranch on everything. That’s going to be a hard habit to break.”

Mike has been on the job for almost a month now and says he can’t wait until the next winter season arrives.