Cab drivers on high alert after armed robbery caught on camera

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not often that an armed robbery inside a taxi cab is caught on camera, but earlier this month cameras inside a Liberty Cab captured the scary moments when a man pulled out a gun on a female driver.

“I don’t think they (the public) realized what these drivers were really going though, occasionally, but it was happening for a long time, this was the first time it was captured on film,” said Bill Yuhnke, owner of Liberty Cab.

Officials say 19-year-old Jordan Alexander got away with $89 in cash and an iPad. Days later, Alexander was arrested after an hour-long car chase in Jamestown and charged with armed robbery.

Yuhnke says the cameras were initially installed in the cabs for insurance purposes.

“It was due to accidents and if someone should get hurt inside the vehicle,” said Yuhnke.

Liberty Cab has increased the technology in every car. There’s even a hidden button that allowed drivers to alert authorities in an emergency without anyone knowing inside the vehicle.

Cab driver Ryaz Hawramy has been driving for Liberty Cab for 18 years. He says the technology makes him feel safer in the car.

More than 650 people drive for Liberty Cab and they don’t carry a lot of cash in the vehicle.

“We have a lot of credit cards, we’re not putting a lot of money in the pocket,” said Hawramy.

Cab drivers say incidents like the armed robbery caught on camera aren’t rare and video evidence just shows how dangerous being a cab driver can be.

“It definitely you know heightens your awareness, just being safe is a huge concern and one of our biggest priorities,” said Liberty Cab driver, Deanna Keils.

“These are only people trying to make an honest living, a few extra bucks for their family. If you want to rob someone, why don’t you go to work, like the rest of us,” said Yuhnke.