Cheektowaga student accused of making threat against JFK High School charged with falsely reporting incident

Related Coverage Cheektowaga police determine student’s threat to be not credible

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 14-year-old girl who allegedly threatened to shoot up JFK High School in Cheektowaga Wednesday has been charged with third degree falsely reporting an incident.

The girl and her parents voluntarily surrendered to Cheektowaga Police early Wednesday morning.

Third degree falsely reporting an incident is a Class A misdemeanor, but because the girl is less than 16 years old, the matter will be referred to Family Court.

She is currently in Family Court waiting to be seen by a judge.

“The threat yesterday created a major inconvenience and concern for students, staff and parents,” police said in a press release. “Many JFK students missed the school day or were picked up early by worried parents.”