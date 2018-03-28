Darien Lake to expand operating season to six months

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Darien Lake will extend its operating season to six months starting this year, the theme park announced Wednesday.

The park will be open from May 5 to the end of its new fall event, the Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree on Oct. 29.

The Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree will kick off Sept. 28 for five weekends of pumpkin-themed entertainment.

Park guests will have an opportunity to bring a carved pumpkin to help Darien Lake attempt to break the Guiness World Record for most carved pumpkins in a line.

