Death of eight-year-old in Elmira ruled a homicide

ELMIRA, N.Y. (18 NEWS) – The death of an eight-year-old girl on East Thurston St., in Elmira, on Saturday, March 24, has been ruled a homicide.

The Elmira Police Department responded to the home, in the 300 block of East Thurston St., around 11 a.m. on Saturday for a death investigation.

The Police Department says that due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further information will be released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and they encourage anyone with any information regarding the death to contact them.

