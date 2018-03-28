Donated books to be used by Sheriff’s Office to comfort children

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard came together with the Books to the Rescue organization to announce that $3,000 worth of books and supplies were donated to the Sheriff’s Office.

The books will be used by Domestic Violence Unit deputies, road patrol officers and detectives during calls involving children, or when kids are present during situations.

“This is another tool my deputies can use to provide aid and comfort to children who were present at a disturbance or victim of a horrible crime,” Sheriff Howard said. “A large part of my Deputies’ job is to provide care to victims and books can calm a child and help them recover.”

Hilary Ruckdaschel, the local organizer of Books to the Rescue, contacted the Sheriff’s Office about the donation in late 2017. At the most recent Erie County Legislature meeting, the Sheriff’s Office was authorized to accept the supplies and books.

The Sheriff’s Office is the first agency in the county to partner with the program, which started in Ohio in 2015. There are plans to raise more funds for additional books and supplies, the Sheriff’s Office says.

