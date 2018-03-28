Easter fun in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s lots of fun to be had as Easter approaches this weekend. Here’s a list of activities taking place in western New York:

BUFFALO

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Enjoy breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the Buffalo Zoo on Saturday. Families have two different opportunities to attend at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Seating is limited so advanced tickets are required. Tickets for non-members are $18 for adults and $15 for children. Children 23 months and younger are free.

Spring Egg-stravaganza

An indoor celebration featuring animals that hatch from eggs. Tifft Nature Preserve offers the chance to meet live animals, make crafts, games, refreshments, and go on guided hikes. On Friday, event entries at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. The event will also be highlighted by egg dyeing with natural dyes from flowers and vegetables. Participants must bring their own hard-boiled eggs. Registration is required and tickets cost $7 per person.

Easter weekend at the Botanical Gardens

The Botanical Gardens will host a variety of Easter events throughout the weekend. On Friday, visit the 4-H Farm (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) and the Spring Flower Exhibit will have over 22,000 bulbs on display in the “Gratitude Garden” inspired by Tibetan Prayer Flags. The Easter Bunny will visit from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. is the Wegmans Family Day Spring Celebration, which is included with admission. The Easter Bunny and farm animals from the 4-H farm will celebrate all things spring. The Garden will also be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Easter Season at the Broadway Market

The festival of Easter Season has been running at the Broadway Market and will continue through Dyngus Day. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures every day from 10 a.m. until close. The Market is open every day except Easter Sunday and hours vary by day.

TONAWANDA

Mini Golf Easter Egg Hunt

Adventure Landing’s 34th annual Easter egg hunt on the mini golf courses will be Saturday. There will be two hunts at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. with three different age groups per hunt for kids ages 3-10. A $3 per child donation will benefit the Variety Club of Western New York and a charity raffle will follow each hunt.

MEDINA

Easter Express

Easter arrives full steam ahead at the Media Railroad Museum. The event is highlighted by a one-hour train ride, with other activities including an Easter egg hunt with chocolate prizes, face painting, temporary tattoos, and a goody bag. The train will leave the station two different times, at 12 p.m. and 1:15 p.m., with Easter egg hunts at 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. First class tickets are on sale for $35 per adult and $34 per child, while coach tickets are $20 per adult and $19 per child.

VARYSBURG

Easter Sunday Brunch and Egg Hunt at Hidden Valley Animal Adventure

Hidden Valley Animal Adventure is having an Easter brunch buffet on Sunday. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., families can enjoy a menu featuring a special children’s dessert station. There will also be two Easter egg hunts at 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting). Call for reservations.

MIDDLEPORT

Easter Egg Hunt

This rain or shine event is located at Rotary Park in Middleport. The hunt is open for infants to 10-year-olds and starts at 10 a.m.

HAMBURG

Egg Hunt

On Thursday, the Lake Shore Branch Library is having their third annual egg hunt. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. and RSVPs are required.

ELMA

Easter Egg Hunt

The Elma Public Library is offering kids an Easter egg hunt on Friday starting at 1:00 p.m. Crafting will follow the hunt and no registration is necessary.

ALDEN

The Alden Ewell Free Library is having events for a range of ages on Saturday. At 9 a.m., there will be an Easter egg hunt for ages 3-10 and at 10 a.m., another for ages 11 and up. There will be a special peeps program where attendees can make peep sushi and chocolate dipped peeps. The programs are free but registration is required.

GRAND ISLAND

Easter Egg Hunt and Festivities

On Saturday, The Grand Island Recreation Department is hosting an Easter egg hunt in Miracle Field from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. After you search for eggs, the Grand Island Memorial Library will host more activities starting at 11:00 a.m. Activities include a scavenger hunt, crafts, giveaways, and The Checkers Show, which includes comedy, magic and juggling. The show starts at 11:30 a.m. and registration is required.