Erie County Clerk wants to make it easier to opt out of having information sold by state DMV

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns wants to make it easier for people to opt out of having their information sold by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

State law allows the DMV sell information like your name and address and even license number to companies contracted by the state.

The Clerk’s Office surveyed about 1,500 people and found that most don’t want that information shared.

Clerk Mickey Kearns is now trying to find out who these third-party vendors are.

“We will let the public know who these third parties are,” Kearns said. “We don’t know who they are yet because when you go to the state DMV website they do not list who the third parties are and we want to give people the power and option to opt out.”

State law allows drivers to opt out, but lawmakers say the option isn’t quite clear.

There’s a bill up for vote in Albany to require the DMV to have the disclosure displayed prominently on its website and on all vehicle registration forms.

