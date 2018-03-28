Feds launch manhunt for prisoner who escaped airport just before deportation

CBS NEWS Published:
Mohamadou Mbacke IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT

NEW YORK  Federal agents are hunting a prisoner who slipped through their fingers in New York Tuesday. Mohamadou Mbacke, 31, was last seen at terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. He escaped from immigration officials just before they were going to place him on a connecting flight back to Senegal.

Officials say Mcbacke bolted from three U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents after they removed his handcuffs at the security checkpoint. The Transportation Security Administration does not allow passengers to be handcuffed while on flights.

The suspect was able to dodge the ICE agents long enough to exit the terminal. He was last seen on surveillance video hopping into a cab.

Authorities say Mbacke was convicted in 2012 of two felony firearms offenses and served three years in prison in Michigan. In 2015, a judge ordered his deportation after he violated the terms of his status.

On Wednesday, state police troopers armed with rifles were posted outside of the terminal while the suspect described as a “violent deportee” is still on the loose. Local, state and federal authorities have an all out search for the suspect. They urge the public to avoid him, and if they do see him, contact them immediately.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s