Gov. Cuomo gets arrested reporter out of jail

WTEN Published: Updated:

ALBANY, NY (WROC/WTEN) – Governor Cuomo freed a Daily News reporter after he was arrested Wednesday for reportedly talking on his cell phone in a restricted area at the state Capitol.

WTEN reporter Morgan Mckay reports Ken Lovett was taken into custody and brought to a state police station at the Capitol. Gov. Cuomo arrived shortly later to get him out.

Lovett says he was buying Bruce on Broadway tickets on his phone when he was arrested.

In a tweet, Lovett said, “Free!!! For the record, state police were very professional.”

 

