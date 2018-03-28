Gov. Cuomo gets arrested reporter out of jail

ALBANY, NY (WROC/WTEN) – Governor Cuomo freed a Daily News reporter after he was arrested Wednesday for reportedly talking on his cell phone in a restricted area at the state Capitol.

WTEN reporter Morgan Mckay reports Ken Lovett was taken into custody and brought to a state police station at the Capitol. Gov. Cuomo arrived shortly later to get him out.

Lovett says he was buying Bruce on Broadway tickets on his phone when he was arrested.

In a tweet, Lovett said, “Free!!! For the record, state police were very professional.”

Free!!!! For the record, state police were very professional. — ken lovett (@klnynews) March 28, 2018

at least the arrest occured AFTER I got my Springsteen on Broadway tickets — ken lovett (@klnynews) March 28, 2018

@NYGovCuomo here to get KEN Lovett from the NY Daily News out of jail pic.twitter.com/ipLU8aQelw — Morgan Mckay (@Morganfmckay) March 28, 2018