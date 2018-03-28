Jim Kelly out of surgery, headed into recovery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jim Kelly’s wife Jill has confirmed that the Bills great is out of surgery and headed into recovery.

“During pre-op the computer in our section wasn’t working so they had to get a new one. Then Jim says to me, “Did you see the computer? You should take a picture.” And so I did! As silly as it sounds, God gave us the #12computer. And almost 12 hours of surgery later….#12 is now on the road to recovery,” Jill wrote in the post.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed that the 12-hour surgery was successful and the cancer was removed.

“We successfully removed Mr. Kelly’s cancer from his upper jaw and lymph nodes from his neck. We then reconstructed his upper jaw. Mr. Kelly is resting comfortably post-operatively,” said Dr. Mark Urken, head and neck surgeon at Mount Sinai West.