BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Alternative Buffalo has announced the lineup for this year’s Kerfuffle at Canalside, June 16.

The bands include Awolnation, Matt and Kim, Manchester Orchestra, Family of the Year, Mansionair, Mainland, and Robert Delong.

The event is 18 and up, 16 with parent or guardian.

For more information and tickets, click here.