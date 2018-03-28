Report: “I Love New York” signs will be removed

News 4 Staff Published:

NEW YORK (WIVB) — It looks like those big, blue “I Love New York” signs along state highways will soon be gone.

Newsday quotes a federal transportation spokesperson, who says the New York state DOT will begin removing the signs “next month.”

The signs got the empire state in hot water with Washington. Federal officials said the original signs that were put up, starting in 2013, were illegal because they contained too much information and could distract drivers.

Millions of dollars were spent to post the signs. If they stayed up, New York could have lost $14 million in federal highway funding.

