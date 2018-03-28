Rochester man pleads guilty to lying to FBI during child pornography investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to making a false statement to an FBI agent regarding an investigation into child pornography.

Michael Beers, 68, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to making a false statement to an FBI special agent. He faces a maximum of eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, the FBI conducted a child pornography investigation in Feb. 2017, in which an undercover agent downloaded four videos of child pornography directly from a device using an IP address belonging to the defendant at his Lake Avenue residence.

The FBI executed a search warrant at Beers’ residence on March 10, 2017 and located a computer which contained file titles consistent with child pornography.

Beers was questioned regarding his use of the computer, at which point he made materially false statements to FBI agents. Beers denied having access to or using the computer, denied knowing the password to the computer, and denied that child pornography had been accessed on the computer.

In reality, the defendant used the computer, personally set the password for computer, and had seen child pornography on the computer.

Beers is scheduled to be sentenced June 28.