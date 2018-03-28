Sal Capaccio: Goodell says Pegulas are looking at long term stadium planning

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Pegulas are looking at long-term stadium plans, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, and are in the “very early stage,” according to Sal Capaccio.

The WGR 550 reporter and News 4 contributor tweeted that Goodell said “I think those (talks/updates) are better coming from the Pegulas, whenever they want to share them with the community. I think they are in the very early stages.”

The exact plans for New Era Field are not clear.

