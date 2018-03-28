Scholar Athlete: Branden Trapper

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Canisius senior Brendan Trapper has always been a math guy.

“I like how you solve a problem and you get one answer and,you arrive at that answer, and that’s it,” he said with a smile. “I’ve just always liked numbers.”

A member of the National Honor society, Brendan’s numbers speak for the themselves, with a 3.8 GPA to go along with a strong senior season on the hardwood in which he averaged six points and five rebounds per game as the Crusaders’ center.

Eventually, he’d like to merge his passion for numbers and the game.

“I’ve always like that part of sports with the analytics and sports,” Trapper said. “That would be ideal. I’d like to have any job in that field.”

“Brendan is a fantastic student,” his teacher Jordan Printup said. “He’s a student you really want in the classroom. Outstanding work ethic, he contributes to conversations and develops ideas and one of the students you need in the classroom to be really successful.”

“Because of the work he puts in, he’s able to succeed and soar academically,” assistant Bryce Hopkins added. “Because of the work he does on the court, he was able to work and get a starting position on one of the best teams in New York State this year and dominate down low.”

Brendan is just as dedicated to serving the community as he is committed to athletics and academics. He also volunteers and works with individuals with disabilities.

“It’s a real cool thing to see the impact you can have on people,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be big, but everyone can make a difference in somebody’s life. If you can make one person’s day better, it’s worth it.”