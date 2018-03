The children who are missing are 15-year-old Devonte, 16-year-old Hannah and 12-year-old Sierra Hart.

Nineteen-year-old Markis, 14-year-old Jeremiah and 14-year-old Abigal Hart were confirmed dead Wednesday.

Authorities said in a press conference Wednesday that they believe the entire family was in the SUV at the time of the crash, likely killing them all.

They are asking for anyone who may have seen the family before the crash to reach out to them. They are looking for gas receipts or hotel receipts.

The Sheriff called the investigation “confusing” because there were no skid marks or bark marks.

However, they said at this time, there is no indication that the crash was intentional.

The couple, Sarah and Jennifer Hart, have a total of 6 adopted children and recently moved to Woodland, Washington. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Cowlitz County Child Protective Services went to the house on Monday after two people called them and expressed concern about the children.

CPS had tried going to the home twice before Monday.

Neighbors in Woodland told KOIN they suspected abuse. One neighbor said he saw the family leave quickly on Friday with all 6 kids after CPS arrived and left because no one answered the door.

California Highway Patrol called CCSO on Tuesday and asked them to go to the house to look for signs of the 3 kids missing. Authorities found farm animals and a cat at the home and called animal control. They also went inside the home and said things looked normal and there was food in the fridge.

It’s unclear where Devonte, Hannah and Sierra are.

Sarah Hart was convicted of domestic assault in Minnesota in 2011.

Jennifer Hart’s aunt confirmed to KOIN that one of the children, Devonte Hart, is the same youth who was seen giving “free hugs” to a Portland policeman during the 2014 protests over the shooting in Ferguson, Missouri. Devonte was 12 at the time of the picture.