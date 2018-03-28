State lawmakers push to expand Tesla showrooms in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Tesla officials, owners of the company’s electric cars and people who are on a waiting list to buy one are pushing the state Legislature to allow Elon Musk’s corporation to expand in New York.

State law requires car manufacturers to sell through franchises. But a state law passed in 2014 allows California-based Tesla five direct-to-consumer sales offices in New York, all of them in the New York City metro area.