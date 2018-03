SWITZERLAND (WIVB) — Bath toys could be making your kids sick.

A study released in Switzerland looked at rubber ducks and other popular toys that often make it into the tub.

Scientists compared toys put into bath water with those kept in clean water and found that 58 percent had some sort of fungus or bacteria in them.

Researchers believe so-called bio-films result from organic carbon that leaches from the flexible plastic and a combination of dirt and human body fluids in the bath water.