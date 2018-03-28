Tonawanda man charged with DWI after almost striking a police vehicle

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A City of Tonawanda man is facing felony DWI charges after police say he almost struck a police vehicle.

Joseph R. Wecker, 41, of Niagara Street, was charged with felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, operating his vehicle without a court-ordered interlock device, and four vehicle and traffic charges.

According to City of Tonawanda Police, Wecker was arrested early Wednesday morning after backing out of a Niagara Street driveway and almost striking a police vehicle which was traveling eastbound on Niagara Street.

Wecker was held for court.

 

