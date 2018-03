Related Coverage Tonawanda man indicted on charges of providing fatal drug overdose

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda man was sentenced after the drug-related death of his girlfriend.

In 2016, Jon Herrle, 55, gave his girlfriend a crushed opioid pill, but told her it was cocaine. This led to a fatal overdose and Herrle was charged with second-degree manslaughter.

On Wednesday morning, Herrle was sentenced to one and 1/3 to four years in prison.