Trump fires VA Secretary David Shulkin, nominates White House doctor as replacement

CBS NEWS Published:
David Shulkin
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during a press briefing in Bridgewater, N.J., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

(CBS NEWS) – Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin became the latest member of President Trump’s cabinet to be terminated on Wednesday. Mr. Trump announced that he was replacing Shulkin in a series of tweets, and said he would nominate Adm. Ronny Jackson, who had been serving as the president’s doctor, to replace him.

Shulkin’s departure follows a series of blunders for the secretary of the already embattled VA, including reported insurgencies inside his own department to complications surrounding his improper use of travel expenses.

After raising eyebrows for traveling to Europe last summer with his wife on the VA’s dime, Shulkin faced numerous calls on Capitol Hill for his ouster. He was is one of five Trump cabinet officials whose travel practices were scrutinized by internal watchdogs.

In a 97-page report released last month, the VA’s inspector general found that Shulkin made “misleading statements,” “improperly accepted Wimbledon tickets” and turned an aide into a “personal travel concierge” to plan “high tea” and “Roman baths” at the request of Shulkin’s wife.

Shulkin acknlowedged the “optics” of his travel arrangement were “not good” at a hearing before the House Committee on Veterans Affairs last month, but promised to reimburse the Treasury to follow the IG recommendations.

More recently, the secretary faced a new wave of backlash after a report from a VA watchdog released earlier this month slammed the department, blaming “failed leadership” and a “climate of complacency” for putting patients at risk at a Washington, D.C., VA hospital when Shulkin was under secretary. The watchdog said that at least three program offices had sufficient information to inform Shulkin of prevalent safety issues at the D.C. VA medical center.

Shulkin was an Obama administration who was elevated to lead the department by Mr. Trump when he took office. During the 2016 campaign, Mr. Trump frequently blasted what he called the “broken” VA system, referring to it as “probably the most incompetently run agency.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s