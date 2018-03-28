Uniland joins Mountain Development Corp. to become co-owners of Eastern Hills Mall

Related Coverage New Jersey company in talks to redevelop Eastern Hills Mall

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Uniland has closed on a deal to purchase the Eastern Hills Mall along with existing owners Mountain Development Corp., a representative from Uniland confirmed Wednesday.

The co-owners will plan the redevelopment of the site’s 80 acres into a “contemporary and sophisticated “town center” destination where people live, work, shop and play.” Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“This is the first step in what will be a long and thorough process to bring our combined vision of a town center at the mall property to life,” the Uniland statement said.

Physical signs of redevelopment will not begin until a feasibility and master planning process has been completed, about two to three years.

The company currently doesn’t have any milestone dates to share.

For more information on the project or if your business is interested in being a part of the project, click here.